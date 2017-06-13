Seattle police seek ID of suspect in man’s stabbing after anti-Sharia rally in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of stabbing a man with a knife after protests on Saturday.

The victim who asked not to be identified for his safety was part of a politically conservative group rallying in downtown Seattle against Sharia law — one of more than 25 such demonstrations across the U.S. last Saturday. As he walked back to his car, he says three people started harassing him.

“I tried to deescalate the situation as best I could and that’s when I was attacked,” he said.

Detectives say one of them grabbed his phone when he started videotaping them and head-butted him in the nose before pulling a knife on him. He was cut in the arm and the blade glanced his neck.

“By the grace of God, I got her to the ground. I just pinned her there with the knife in her hand as she tried to get it up and stab me with it. That’s when another one came from behind me and started choking me. My only intent was to try to make it back to the car and that’s when I got attacked,” he said.

Seattle police say the suspect’s image was caught on the cellphone video. She has reddish pink hair and a tattoo below her eye. If you can identify her, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.