These hairy swimsuits are real and they’re something, alright

The “sexy chest” women’s one-piece swimsuit is available just in time for summer – to the delight and horror of many.

Love or hate them, this experiment in beach apparel from Beloved Shirts is not only attention-grabbing, it’s downright hard to look away from. The suits come in various skin tones with realistic details from a man’s torso, including nipples and plenty of body hair.

👉🏻WIN THIS SUIT👈🏻 Our Sexy Chest Swimsuit has been everywhere lately, and we think you deserve your own. Just follow the steps below and you could win one in the size and shade of your choice. All you have to do is: 1️⃣Follow us 2️⃣Repost this photo with the hashtag #BelovedShares 3️⃣Comment DONE below so we can look for your entry A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Beyond the shock and novelty of the “sexy chest,” the Huffington Post points out that the swimsuit can also be seen as a clever response to societal norms and body expectations in America. While a man’s “beach body” can be topless and hairy, expectations are different for women.

That’s right, the dad bod is no longer just for dads. But will you embarrass your children by wearing one? Almost certainly. Here’s a video of one woman showing off her new look for the family:

Make 'em say WTF 🌎FREE US shipping 👌🏻Link in bio A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

While skipping hours of sweating on a treadmill will appeal to most, it’s not clear whether these hairy swimsuits will. One thing that’s certain, anyone confident enough to show up to the beach wearing one deserves nothing but respect.

My Summer bod is ready See what all the fuss is about 😵Link in bio A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT