SUV's window shattered by rocks thrown from I-5 overpass

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – At least one car was hit by rocks thrown from an overpass over Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Monday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.

The rear window was shattered in an SUV, the owner told Q13 News, after three rocks hit the vehicle.

The SUV was stuck in northbound traffic waiting to take the Highway 18 exit when somebody began throwing rocks from some bushes adjoining an overpass near Enchanted Village at the cars below.

The victim told Q13 he heard three loud pops as rocks hit the SUV, the last of which destroyed the window.

He said that just before the incident, he saw a large number of rocks in the road – so many rocks, in fact, that he assumed a dump truck had lost its load.

The Washington State Patrol said there were numerous reports of people throwing rocks onto the freeway. It’s unclear if there were more victims.