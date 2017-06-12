Suspect in Cascade Mall shooting that killed 5 died of suicide in jail, sheriff’s probe confirms

EVERETT, Wash. — A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigation has confirmed the man charged with shooting, killing five people at the Cascade Mall in Burlington last year committed suicide in jail.

“The results of the investigation confirmed the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s determination that the cause and manner of death was suicide and that there was nothing suspicious or criminal about (Arcan) Cetin’s death. An administrative review will be conducted based on the results of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police say Cetin, 20, shot a teenage girl, a man and three women in the Macy’s department store at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23, 2016. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment. He was found dead in the Snohomish County Jail on April 16.

His family said he had psychiatric problems.

Killed were 16-year-old Sarai Lara; 52-year-old Shayla Martin; 64-year-old Belinda Galde and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson; and 61-year-old Wilton “Chuck” Eagan.