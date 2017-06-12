Prosecutors: No charges for Monroe man who offered $750,000 to kill his wife, daughter

MONROE, Wash. — A Washington man won’t face charges for a text message he sent offering to pay someone $750,000 to kill his wife and the couple’s daughter.

The Everett Herald reported Monday prosecutors say an investigation did not turn up any evidence the man, 42, took legitimate steps to hire someone to kill his family.

The Monroe man’s former supervisor received a message in February that seemed to be arranging a deal between the suspect and someone named Shayne. The supervisor called 911 to report the suspicious text (read the text below — this is the exact copy, including typos):

“Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I’m going to take you up on that offer. (Her) life insurance is worth 1 million and if you want a bounes (sic) you can kill (my daughter). Her life insurance is 500k. I go to work 5 in the morning. (She) goes to work at 2:00pm so if you can make a robbery gone wrong or make it a accident she works at walmart she gets off at 11:00. I’ll split everything with the insurance 50/50. Please call or text me please.”

The suspect denied trying to hire anyone to kill his family. He told detectives he had typed a draft several months earlier as a way to vent his anger at his wife and suspected his daughter accidentally sent it to his former boss.

He also told police “Shayne” isn’t a real person, just a name he made up.