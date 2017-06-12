‘I shot him:’ Marysville police say murder suspect admitted to shooting; bail set at $1 million

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A Snohomish County judge set bail at $1 million Monday for 59-year-old Wayne Alpert after police said he shot and killed a stranger Sunday.

Marysville Police allege Alpert admitted to the shooting but so far detectives aren’t sure the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators said someone called 911 at about 5 p.m. Sunday and said they got into argument with Alpert after getting off a bus at 6th and State streets and that Alpert allegedly flashed a loaded gun and took off.

Police scoured the area with a K-9 officer but didn’t find a suspect.

About 10 minutes later, police got more 911 calls saying someone had been shot 10 blocks away.

That’s where investigators said Alpert got into a confrontation with a man at an apartment building. Police said when one of the renters asked Alpert to leave, the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing him.

Alpert was arrested without incident down the block.

Detectives are curious about whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

“Was there any type of connection between the two?” asked Marysville Police Department Commander Robb Lamoureux. “We haven’t been able to confirm that at this point.”

Court records said Alpert admitted to shooting the stranger, telling detectives in an excited tone, “I shot him, I shot him.”

And then later at the hospital, Alpert allegedly told detectives, "The guy didn’t deserve to die," and then bragged that he could, "Sing and dance to impress the judge."

Q13 News spoke with the victim’s stepdaughter, who said her stepfather stepped outside to confront Alpert in order to protect her.

Prosecutors have until Wednesday to file charges against Alpert, which could be murder and assault in the second degree.