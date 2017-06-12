× City Council passes resolution committing Seattle to targets in Paris climate accord

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution committing the city to uphold its portion of the United States’ former commitment to the Paris climate accord.

The resolution also affirms Seattle’s target to reduce city greenhouse gas emissions 58 percent below 2008 levels by 2030, and calls on Puget Sound Energy to cease using coal in its operations by 2025 and instead use 100% renewable energy.

The resolution comes after President Donald Trump announced his intentions to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord.

“If the United States government and Donald Trump aren’t going to take climate change seriously, then cities and states will join together at a sub-national level to step up,” City Councilman Mike O’Brien said. “The City will do its part, and I’m asking Puget Sound Energy to do the same.”