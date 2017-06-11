× ‘Wonder Woman’ soars in its second weekend as ‘The Mummy’ staggers

NEW YORK — “Wonder Woman” is still wonderful at the box office, but Tom Cruise and “The Mummy” are staggering.

“Wonder Woman,” the acclaimed Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment superhero film, brought in an estimated $57.2 million at the North American box office this weekend. That’s only a drop of 45% from its strong and record-breaking opening weekend last week.

The second week total for the film shows that “Wonder Woman” has a steady audience. Its second-week drop was much smaller than previous films in the DC Extended Universe.

The three other films in the Warner Bros. and DC brand — 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — all had big openings but were largely panned by critics and audiences.

While all of those films had larger openings than “Wonder Woman,” the bad word of mouth around them hit the films hard. The second-week box office totals for those three films all dropped more than 64%.

“Batman v Superman,” for example, lost nearly 70% of its audience in its second week.

“Wonder Woman,” on the other hand, is beloved by critics — it has a score of 93% on the review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins also crossed the $200 million mark domestically this weekend.

As for “The Mummy,” this weekend’s box office runner-up, it’s a case of good news, bad news for Universal Pictures.

The good news is that the film had a solid international box office. It brought in $174 million globally, which is Cruise’s biggest worldwide opening weekend ever.

The bad news is that the film merely met expectations at home. It brought in an estimated $32. 2 million in North America.

Even though “The Mummy” has one of the biggest movie stars in the world with Cruise, it was plagued with bad reviews. The film held a 17% review score on Rotten Tomatoes as of Sunday morning.