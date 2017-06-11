× Seahawks left tackle George Fant in-studio on “Q It Up Sports”

Seahawks left tackle George Fant joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on “Q It Up Sports” Sunday night to talk about the upcoming season and the improvements he’s made at his position since last season.

Fant discussed the difficult transition to becoming an NFL player after playing basketball at Western Kentucky. He also discusses the role Walter Jones is playing in his adjustment to left tackle and the chemistry that continues to build on the offensive line.

Interview below: