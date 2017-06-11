Is summer home maintenance worth it?

After a tough winter, you’re probably happy to get a break from costly home repairs. But you could be missing an opportunity to get important maintenance work done now.

Kristine Zewe is a PEMCO quality analyst. She says there are some projects that have to wait until it’s dry out, like painting. But summer home maintenance goes beyond that. One of the biggest issues people tend to overlook are their heating and cooling systems. “If you’re one of those lucky Northwesterners who have air conditioning, you’ll want to make sure the outside of that is clear from any debris such as leaves,” says Zewe. She also says clean the interior filters.

After a rainy winter, you’ve probably noticed some drainage issues as well. It could be something as simple as clearing out your gutters. Or you could have a bigger problem with your yard. In that case, bring in a professional landscaper for help.

Regardless of the season, don’t forget to check your water lines. “Water damage is one of the biggest claims that people have and a lot of them could be easily prevented,” says Zewe. Check your washing machine hose. If it’s more than three years old, replace it. Check your refrigerator for cracks and look under your sink for loose pipes.

So is summer home maintenance work worth it? Zewe says yes! Just a few updates now could save you from having to deal with repairs later on.