OCALA, Fla. -- A woman in Florida got out of her car just before it was swallowed by a large sinkhole Saturday night.

A witness said the woman just walked out of the car after the 20-foot sinkhole opened up underneath it.

It happened at a shopping center parking lot, following heavy rains in the Ocala area.

The shopping center was later evacuated because of a gas leak, but firefighters were able to secure the gas line and no injuries were reported.