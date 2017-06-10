Meet Whiskers! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Whiskers! He's a fluffy and good looking cat who has a perfect laid back personality to match.

The folks at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center said Whiskers just goes with the flow. At 8-years-old he still likes to play, but he's also comfortable just lounging around.

Whiskers had an owner before, but they had to give him up. We know he lived with other cats in the past and did well with them. As for dogs, it's unclear how he might do, but the center said they're willing to introduce him to any pets to see how it would go.

The only requirement has to do with kids. They are asking for older kids, that are at least 8 to 10-years-old. They say Whiskers needs kids that can kind of be respectful and be sensitive to when he does or does not want to be picked up.

Whiskers is a little bit older, but he is in good health. And folks at Homeward Pet said they are pretty surprised he has not been adopted yet.

If you're interested in adopting Whiskers, head to homewardpet.org. You can also just head to the center in Woodinville and ask to meet him.