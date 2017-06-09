William King: Violent felon with more than 60 convictions, nicknamed ‘Booney’ — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Do you know where ‘Booney is hiding?

That’s the nickname violent felon, William Roscoe King goes by.

He has a felony nationwide warrant for his arrest for breaking probation in the Tri-Cities on burglary and drug busts.

Department of Corrections officers say his massive rap sheet started when he was 13 years old and now at 40 — he has more than 60 convictions on it.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and claim the cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest. You can also use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.