× Washington man attacked deputy, then punched dog, police say

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ A 21-year-old man accused of attacking a deputy and punching a police dog in the head has been arrested.

Deputies say Samuel A. Beam tried to run away from a traffic stop on Wednesday, so a deputy tackled him to the ground. Court records state Beam then grabbed the deputy’s flashlight and began swinging it. The deputy believed Beam was going to assault him, so he commanded the dog, Jaxx, to go after Beam. The records state Jaxx bit Beam in the thigh, who then punched the dog.

The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2rTVfM7 ) Beam is charged with third-degree assault, first-degree criminal impersonation, harming a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police officer.

Beam had an outstanding warrant when arrested for failing to appear in court for a 2016 case.