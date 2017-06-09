Violent motel room robbery: Help find pair of fugitives, identify third suspect accused of vicious bathroom attack

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Beaten and bloodied by a crew of crooks in a motel bathroom: King County detectives say the three suspects shown above busted down a door and all attacked a man for his money.

That’s Demaris Jones on the left, Whitney Faletogo in the middle and the woman on the right is only known as ‘Bree’ right now.

Investigators are asking for your help to identify her — and all three need to be found.

“Our victim meets two individuals at a fast food joint in Federal Way and he knows them and he introduces them as ‘Whitney’ and ‘D,’” explains King County Det. Jessica Santos. “They decide to go ahead and rent a room together and they go up to SeaTac and rent the room, the three of them. Everything’s fine and the next morning another individual comes to the hotel room and she identifies herself as ‘Bree.’ ‘Bree,’ ‘D,’ and ‘Whitney’ want to rent the room for another night, but our victim doesn’t want to do so, so declines to pay for another night and that’s when things kind of got a little sticky. ‘D’ attacks our victim and our victim flees to a bathroom, tries to get himself into the bathroom and the door’s forced open. All three subjects come inside and attack our victim and he is held down, he is punched, pretty significant injuries to him. At one point he describes somebody putting their hand over his face and he’s losing the ability to breathe and actually starts to see stars, according to him. Somebody reaches into his pocket, takes his money, which was $300. They continue to beat him up and eventually flee the scene.”

The surveillance photo above, from the motel shows the three suspects leaving the room and the two women looking back like they’re making sure they’re the victim is not following them.

The violent robbery happened in late February.

Demaris Jones was quickly caught. He pleaded guilty, but is now wanted for skipping court.

Whitney Faletogo was never arrested.

Both are convicted felons and both are believed to be staying at motels together again.

Detectives are hoping you can tell them where they are — and just exactly who ‘Bree.’ Detectives think she’s in her late 20s to early 30s. Her hair was colored purple at the time of the robber and she wore a dark sweatshirt with photos of Marilyn Monroe on the front.

If you know her name, or where Jones and Faletogo can be found, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to any of their arrests.