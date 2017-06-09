Thunderstorms roll through Puget Sound; hail spotted in Lewis County

SEATTLE — It’s time to remember that old saying: When thunder roars, go indoors.

A band of thunderstorms moved through Lewis County Friday afternoon. Small hail, gusty winds and brief, hard rain was spotted throughout the county.

#Thunderstorm mov N along I-5 into #Lewis county. Small hail, gusty winds, brief downpours possible. When thunder roars, go indoors! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2017

By 2:50 p.m., the south interior of the Puget Sound was seeing lightning.

More #lightning detected S Interior & Puget Sound as showers & tstorms head N. When thunder roars, go indoors! ttps://goo.gl/rZHSKE #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2017

And Seattle wasn’t going to be spared. Lightning storms were on their way for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Heavier rain tracking to Redmond & Duvall now, Lightning with thunder from Olympia to Shelton & more toward… https://t.co/jIiIPBXaTm — Rebecca Stevenson (@Rebecca_Weather) June 9, 2017

This line of heavier showers is heading NE now, they may become stronger Q13 FOX https://t.co/SJ7iEujakB — Rebecca Stevenson (@Rebecca_Weather) June 9, 2017