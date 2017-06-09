Thunderstorms roll through Puget Sound; hail spotted in Lewis County

SEATTLE — It’s time to remember that old saying: When thunder roars, go indoors.
A band of thunderstorms moved through Lewis County Friday afternoon. Small hail, gusty winds and brief, hard rain was spotted throughout the county.
By 2:50 p.m., the south interior of the Puget Sound was seeing lightning.
And Seattle wasn’t going to be spared. Lightning storms were on their way for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
