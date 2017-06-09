Three lanes of I-5 southbound closed near Tacoma Dome after crash

TACOMA, Wash. – Three lanes of southbound I-5 were closed Friday morning after a truck rolled over during the morning commute.

The crash happened near the Tacoma Dome at around 6:40 a.m.

There were no injuries, the Washington State Patrol said, but the truck was leaking fuel.

Troopers suggested you look for alternate routes.

By 7:50 a.m., a tow truck had arrived and was attempting to right the truck, though three lanes remained block. At 8:05 a.m., the truck was upright.

There was no word on when the crash would be cleaned up.

This breaking news story will be updated as more details become available.