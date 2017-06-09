SUV and boat trailer submerged at Pt. Defiance

TACOMA, Wash. – An SUV and boat trailer ended up in the water at Pt. Defiance on Friday, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

All occupants got out safely with no injuries.

A dive team was assisting with the recovery.

There was no immediate word on how, exactly, the accident happened.

#PCSD dive team assisting w/ recovery of submerged SUV & boat trailer at Pt. Defiance public boat launch, all occup… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 09, 2017