SUV and boat trailer submerged at Pt. Defiance

Posted 12:31 PM, June 9, 2017, by

TACOMA, Wash. – An SUV and boat trailer ended up in the water at Pt. Defiance on Friday, the Pierce County sheriff’s office said.

All occupants got out safely with no injuries.

A dive team was assisting with the recovery.

There was no immediate word on how, exactly, the accident happened.