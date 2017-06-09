× SPD says it’s ready for opposing Muslim-centered protests

SEATTLE – The Seattle Police Department said officers will be ready for whatever happens during a pair of city permitted protests planned for Saturday morning.

One of the demonstrations is billed as an anti-sharia law march and it’s permitted for the steps of city hall.

The other is a counter protest declaring solidarity with Seattle’s Muslim community, it’s permitted for a nearby park.

Violence in Portland forced the cancellation of an anti-Muslim protest there, so organizers vowed to hold it in Seattle instead.

The department tells me they are upping the number of officers to monitor both of tomorrow’s planned demonstrations.

But some folks from both groups told me they worry the rhetoric could get out of hand.

“We try to stand together in any way we can,” said Rev. Mike Denton.

Denton and other leaders of faith spent Friday passing out fliers near where Saturday’s planned anti-sharia law protest is expected to draw dozens of demonstrators.

They worry the organizers of the protests will fan the flames of intolerance.

“Saying that faithful Muslims can’t be a good American, saying faithful Muslims aren’t good participants in a civilized society, we’re hearing those messages and obviously those are very concerning,” said Denton.

“Is your march anti-Muslim?” Q13 News reporter Steve Kiggins asked of the anti-sharia law protest organizer, Anthony Parish.

“No it’s not, it’s anti-sharia,” said Parish. “There’s a difference, you can separate sharia from Muslim.”

Parish said his protest will try to educate people on what he describes as a culture incompatible with America’s values.

“Let’s try to keep this peaceful, that’s what I’m promoting out here,” he said. “We’re just out there to get a message across.”

Protests got heated in Portland recently, and after one man allegedly stabbed two people to death on a train, Parish insisted his demonstration in Seattle won’t turn violent.

“Some of the people protesting us are just going to try to shout us down and they’re not willing to listen,” Parish said. “But this is America and everyone is welcome.”

The first demonstration, billed as supporting Seattle’s Muslim community, is scheduled to begin at 9 am in Occidental Square.

Parish’s protest was scheduled to begin an hour later at city hall only blocks away.

Seattle police insist they have the experience and manpower to ensure everyone’s voices will be heard, and both demonstrations will be protected.

“Knowing there’s two different viewpoints, our job as police is to make sure that everyone’s constitutional rights are upheld and protected,” said SPD’s Sean Whitcomb.

Seattle’s march against sharia law was one of several planned in cities across the country.

Bottom line, police insist both groups will be able to spread their messages but if things turn south there will be plenty of officers around to keep the peace.