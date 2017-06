SEATTLE – Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a semi-truck rear-ended a Metro bus on northbound I-5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. just north of Michigan Street.

Trooper Rick Johnson said eight people were sent to the hospital.

The crash was moved to the shoulder and traffic was getting by.

There was no word on when the accident would be cleared or if anybody would be cited.