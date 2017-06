TACOMA, Wash. — Pinball wizards from across the Puget Sound trekked to Tacoma on Friday for the 2017 Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show.

The event, at the Tacoma Convention Center, features more than 400 pinball machines, some almost 70 years old.

Q13 News photojournalist Walker Anderson was there and has the sights and sounds in this video report.

If you want to get your pinball on, the exhibition runs all weekend at the Tacoma Convention Center.