Join upcoming, inaugural golf tournament to help families of fallen officers

LAKEWOOD — A great time for a great cause is teeing-off next Friday.

It’s the Behind the Badge Foundation’s first-ever golf tournament.

It starts at 8am next Friday, June 16th at Meadow Park Golf Course in Lakewood.

All proceeds benefit The Behind the Badge Foundation — an organization near and dear to my heart that helps the families of fallen police officers.

There are lots of prizes to win during play and a band and silent auction to enjoy once you’re off the greens.

It’s $500 for a team of four and includes range balls, golf cart and lunch.

CLICK HERE to register for this great event!