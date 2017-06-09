× Couple charged after 10-year-old found burned, beaten, tied up

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. – Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon, KTVK reported.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Chino Valley police responded to the report of a 10-year-old boy, who was not breathing.

Police discovered that the boy had second-and-third degree burns and some bruising over his body.

Emergency crews then performed lifesaving treatment to the child.

The child was transported to Phoenix’s Children Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Daniel Terry, 36, and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Julianna Moreno.

Police say the couple is charged with multiple felony charges including attempted 1st-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated assault.

Evidence suggests the child’s injuries were inflicted at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee.

Chino Valley Police, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and Department of Child Services are investigating this case.