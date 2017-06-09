× Chinook Pass to reopen today

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Crews have finally cleared snow off State Route 410 over Chinook Pass, and the roadway is open.

The pass through the Cascade Range reopened on Friday morning after being closed since late last year.

But the state Department of Transportation says that snow is in the forecast, so drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The Yakima Herald-Republic says the 5,430-foot pass is located 65 miles west of Yakima.

The pass is typically closed in November due to heavy snowfall, high avalanche risk and hazardous driving conditions.

Reopening the pass was delayed from the targeted Memorial Day weekend because of heavy snow this winter and continued avalanches.