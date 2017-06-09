Chelan County sheriff says wanted man fled with his 2 kids, asks for public’s help to find them

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating a man who it said has two outstanding felony warrants and who fled with his two young children on May 29.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the felony warrants or what Valdes is accused of doing.

On May 29, the sheriff’s office said, Sergio Valdes, 28, was “involved in an altercation at the Slide Waters amusement park in Chelan. He fled the scene and took with him his two youngest children” — 18-month-old Casper and 6-month-old Aviahna.

“Valdes is believed to still be with his children but their whereabouts are unknown. The children’s mother has not seen them since May 29.”

“Help us get these children back to their mother and family safely,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Valdes or his children are asked to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 667-6843, or the RiverCom dispatch center at 663-9911.