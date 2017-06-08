Suspect wanted in hit-and-run of disabled elderly woman in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for your help to find Kyle Krumm, aka 'SMILEZ', who detectives say ran over a disabled elderly woman in Seattle's Sodo district in April.

"Next thing I know, he ran back over my leg again to get off of it and peeled right off. Took off," said Lashone Hardy, who was leaving after seeing her son perform in a rap concert.

King County prosecutors have charged Krumm with Vehicular Assault and Felony Hit and Run. He has a $100,000 felony warrant for his arrest.

"I cry at night I can`t sleep. I ask God why this happened to me. I`m sad. I`m constantly get stressed out," said Hardy.

If you know where police can find Krumm, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.