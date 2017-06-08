Stunning drone video shows humpback whale cruising Puget Sound waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A humpback whale with a sunny, Seattle skyline as the backdrop. A ferry cruising in the distance. Maybe even a glimpse of Mount Rainier.

The Seattle housing market is rough enough, people. Out-of-towners see stuff like this, and they'll come in droves.

Resident and drone enthusiast Rudy Willingham shot amazing drone footage of a humpback whale near Alki Beach Wednesday. The whale swims freely, and no boats appear to approach.

Humpback whales are known to come into the Puget Sound on occasion.

Earlier this year, a starved humpback whale died in the South Puget Sound.

Federal guidelines recommend keeping a safe aerial distance of at least 300 yards from marine mammals in the wild.