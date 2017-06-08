× Student accused of killing woman with fireplace poker undergoes mental evaluation

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Washington high school junior accused of killing a woman and her dog has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is capable of entering pleas on his charges.

The Peninsula Daily News reported Wednesday that the high school junior is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree animal cruelty.

He has undergone a Peninsula Behavioral Health mental health assessment, which found him to have a delusion disorder, but a judge now wants a forensic mental health evaluation to be completed.

The high school junior is accused of using a fireplace poker to kill a 71-year-old family friend and her dog in May.

He was released from a mental facility for threatening his adoptive mother the day before the killing.