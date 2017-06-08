× Police investigating early morning Renton shooting; 1 injured

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at a Renton apartment complex that left one injured.

Around 4 a.m., one person was shot at the Plum Tree Park Apartments in the 200 block of 5th Place in Renton, police said.

One victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No suspects were immediately identified.

Several shell casings were found around the apartment complex.

Detectives on scene 4 a shooting.@ Plum tree park apts. 1 Vic, cond unk. No sus info. Will update LTR – LW — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 8, 2017

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.