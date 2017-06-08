Olympia officials seeking input on sea level rise response strategy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Olympia city leaders are asking for the public's input on a response plan to protect Downtown Olympia and the Port peninsula from rising sea levels.

The Sea Level Rise Response plan will identify needed actions, estimated costs and resources, implementation schedules and responsibilities.

The City of Olympia, LOTT Clean Water Alliance and the Port of Olympia are creating the plan and will present it at a community meeting on June 27, at the Olympia Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m.