Low levels of contamination detected; Hanford employees take cover

HANFORD, Wash. — About 350 workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation took cover after radiation warning alarms went off Thursday morning.
Hanford site official said on Twitter, low levels of contamination was detected near the site including on sidewalks, near a mask issue station, and near the vehicle access gate.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials say the alarm sounded about 7 a.m. on outside the Plutonium Finishing Plant (PFP).
At that time, crews stopped the demolition, applied an adhesive paint to the area and took cover inside the facility as a precaution.
Officials said, “contamination is expected in the demolition area, and the air monitors are one of the tools used to ensure employees are protected.”
Surveys of the area are being conducted, officials said. It’s unclear how long that will take.