'Haze in cabin' prompts emergency landing at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE — Smoke was reported in the cabin of an Air Canada flight arriving at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport Thursday.

Upon descending into Seattle, the crew of flight Air Canada Express 8301 detected a “haze in the cabin” and requested an emergency landing.

The emergency vehicles met and inspected the Bombardier Q400 aircraft and found no fire.

Seventy-four passengers and 4 crew members onboard deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was arriving from Calgary. The return flight to Calgary has been canceled and passengers will be re-booked.

Jazz Aviation operated this flight on behalf of Air Canada, under the Air Canada Express brand.

All runways are open at Sea-Tac Airport.