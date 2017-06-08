Everett teen dies of flu, as summer approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The first day of summer is just around the corner, but the threat of influenza and mumps continue to pop up around the county, resulting in deaths.

Snohomish County Health officials say a teenager in Everett died May 25, from complications related to the flu.

That brings the total number of flu deaths in Snohomish County to 45.

“The height of the flu season does usually taper off in March or April, but it’s not unusual to see cases into the summer,” said Nancy Furness, preventative services director for the Snohomish Health District. “This is an important reminder that we should always wash hands, cover coughs, and stay home when you’re sick.”

The number of mumps cases in Snohomish County is also growing.

As of June 8, there have been 43 confirmed and 36 probable cases since the statewide outbreak started last fall. Of those 79 total cases, 53 have impacted students and staff in schools throughout the county.