Deputies: Bremerton murder-suicide attempt involved couple going through divorce

BREMERTON — Police are investigating a murder-suicide attempt that involved a couple in the midst of a divorce, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, police received calls of a shooting at a self-storage facility in the 1900 block of NE Riddell Road.

A 41-year-old man was found shot in the head, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Scott Wilson said. A 40-year-old woman was also found shot.

Both were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Wilson said the shooting was a murder-suicide attempt, and the man and women were a couple going through separation after 17 years of marriage.

The couple agreed to meet off-site and exchange household items, Wilson said. But the man followed his ex-wife to the storage unit, got out of his vehicle and shot the her before shooting himself in the head.

Deputies are investigating now.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.