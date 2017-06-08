Car fire, soggy weather clog morning commute around Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Not the best way to start your Thursday morning.
A car fire on southbound I-5 near Marysville, wet weather and a bunch of minor fender benders clogged the morning drive across the region Thursday.
At 6:15 a.m., most drive times were longer than normal, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. North Seattle was the worst, as a morning car fire on southbound I-5 blocked two right lanes.
Everett to Seattle travel times were near one hour early in the morning. Traffic times in the South Sound also struggled.
A semi crash just west of the Summit at Snoqualmie on eastbound I-90 blocked some drivers heading over the mountain pass.
M.J. McDermott said the rain would come fast and steady throughout the day. Look for highs in the low 60s, along with showers and breezy conditions.