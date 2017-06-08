× Car fire, soggy weather clog morning commute around Puget Sound

SEATTLE, Wash. — Not the best way to start your Thursday morning.

A car fire on southbound I-5 near Marysville, wet weather and a bunch of minor fender benders clogged the morning drive across the region Thursday.

At 6:15 a.m., most drive times were longer than normal, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. North Seattle was the worst, as a morning car fire on southbound I-5 blocked two right lanes.

Woah baby! A vehicle 🔥 is blocking the two right lanes of SB I-5 just south of SR 529 in #Marysville. pic.twitter.com/HPXvq1lwsK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 8, 2017

UPDATE: Crews are working to put out the 🔥 now, but the backup is quickly building. Currently 6 miles.

Marysville ➡️Everett: 28mins pic.twitter.com/KK9L8zyuXC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 8, 2017

UPDATE: This will help a little bit… the center lane has reopened on SB I-5 just south of SR 529. That 6 mile backup still remains tho. pic.twitter.com/Hq0nFYL2li — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 8, 2017

Everett to Seattle travel times were near one hour early in the morning. Traffic times in the South Sound also struggled.

It's only 6 a.m. and the majority of our #TravelTimes are already above average 😭 Make sure you plan extra time this morning! pic.twitter.com/5Lf1LzKoNT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 8, 2017

Amid soggy rain, please drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/hG9U3SYtkS — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 8, 2017

A semi crash just west of the Summit at Snoqualmie on eastbound I-90 blocked some drivers heading over the mountain pass.

Semi crash EB I-90 MP 46. Minor injuries. Tow on scene. #UseCaution. Awesome pics from Trooper Shutler-Cruz! pic.twitter.com/GhMINVhJB8 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 8, 2017

M.J. McDermott said the rain would come fast and steady throughout the day. Look for highs in the low 60s, along with showers and breezy conditions.

It's a super soaker. Morning rain tapers to showers & breezy conditions this afternoon. Highs much cooler, low 60s. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/llEjt5NaX3 — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) June 8, 2017

