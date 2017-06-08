2 Redmond men arrested on rape charges; victim met one through online dating site

REDMOND, Wash. — Two men have been arrested on rape charges after a woman who communicated with one of them through an online dating site said she was sexually assaulted and had property stolen once she entered their Redmond apartment, police said Thursday.

Police received 911 reports of a disturbance at an apartment in the 18100 block of NE 95th Street shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“Officers arrived and contacted an adult female in the parking lot who indicated she had been visiting two adult men inside the apartment. The female told officers the men sexually assaulted her and stole property from her while inside the apartment,” a police news release said.

The woman told officers she had communicated with one of the men through an online dating site and that this was the first time she had met either man in person.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said, but investigators “developed information that the sexual contact that took place between the suspects and victim was not consensual.” Detectives also found the woman’s property inside the men’s apartment, police said.

The two suspects — a 32-year-old and a 20-year-old — were arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree rape, second-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.