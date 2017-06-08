106 dogs and cats rescued from Dallas kill shelters now in Puget Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- More than a hundred dogs and cats got a new lease on life today.

They arrived at Sea-Tac Airport after being rescued from overcrowded animal shelters around Dallas, Texas.

Many of the 106 cats and dogs would have been euthanized just because of overcrowding.

They are up for adoption immediately at the Seattle, Tacoma, Kitsap and Skagit Valley humane societies, also at the Noah Center and at PAWS.

Freekibble is working with Wings of Rescue to save homeless pets by flying them to shelters where they are immediately adopted.

To date, Wings of Rescue has saved 26,727 shelter pets!