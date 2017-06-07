× Jeep connected to deadly Issaquah hit-and-run found

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — They found the suspect’s car, now where is the driver?

An SUV believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run over Memorial Day weekend in Issaquah has been found.

On Sunday, May 28, witnesses say an SUV hit Kevin Lozoya, 21, who was walking down 53rd Street with friends.

Investigators found evidence at the scene to suggest that they were looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, damaged on the front passenger side.

Nearly a week after Lozoya’s death, Washington State Patrol found a white Jeep Grand Cherokee abandoned near Issaquah. The Jeep had gone over an embankment on SR 900, just west of the city.

It is unclear how long the Jeep sat there before someone called to report it. WSP is searching the vehicle for any sign of who might have been at the wheel, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brody Ford at (425) 401-7742 or by email at brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov.