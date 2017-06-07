Transgender father is pregnant with a son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After taking hormones for almost a decade ago, Trystan Reese was surprised. He was born a female but now the transgender father is pregnant.

"Every doctor that we spoke with said absolutely, this is possible, absolutely this is a safe and healthy medical decision to make," Reese told KATU.

Reese says he stopped taking hormones as soon as he found out he was expecting a child.

"As pregnancy has progressed, it's obvious that this isn't just a guy with a beer belly," said partner Biff Chaplow.

The growing addition just adds the couple's family.

Seven years ago, Reese and Chaplow became parents to Chaplow's niece, Hailey, and nephew Riley.

Reese said they know his pregnancy isn't normal but are excited to get a baby brother.

"We are a dedicated couple, we are dedicated to each other, we are dedicated to our kids, and we plan on being as dedicated to our baby as we are to our current kids," he said.