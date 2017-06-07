Spokane police investigate alleged sex assault by federal agent

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Spokane are investigating a Department of Homeland Security agent who is suspected of flashing his badge, then knocking a woman unconscious and raping her in her apartment last week.

Court documents say police have obtained a search warrant investigating the allegations of first-degree rape, burglary and robbery against the Homeland Security agent from Yakima.

The Spokesman-Review says the case began last Wednesday when officers responded to a report of a “stranger-to-stranger” rape. The victim told officers that a man arrived at her apartment complex looking for a woman named Sharon, which is not her name.

The man flashed a Homeland Security identification badge and shortly after punched her in the face.