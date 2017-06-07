Trump announces pick for new FBI director
Mariners reportedly strike $70M contract extension with Jean Segura

Jean Segura #2 of the Seattle Mariners hits two-run home run off of starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco #47 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim that scoring Mike Zunino #3 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a game at Safeco Field on May 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Shortstop Jean Segura and the Seattle Mariner have agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal reportedly includes a $17 million option for 2023.

Segura is leading the American League in batting average at .341 in his debut season with the Mariners, who acquired him in a five-player trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in November.

However, Segura has had some injuries.

He suffered a hamstring injury in April and is currently on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a high ankle sprain last Friday.

