Mariners reportedly strike $70M contract extension with Jean Segura

SEATTLE — Shortstop Jean Segura and the Seattle Mariner have agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal reportedly includes a $17 million option for 2023.

Segura is leading the American League in batting average at .341 in his debut season with the Mariners, who acquired him in a five-player trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in November.

However, Segura has had some injuries.

He suffered a hamstring injury in April and is currently on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a high ankle sprain last Friday.