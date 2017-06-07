× Former Washington bistro co-owner sentenced for rape

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) _ A Washington bistro co-owner must serve two years and five months in prison for preying on women who were too drunk or high to consent to sex.

The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/r2wqQL ) 33-year-old Jamison Scott Rogayan was sentenced Tuesday morning. He took a plea deal in April instead of going through another trial after a jury in February could not reach a verdict.

The former co-owner of Cosmos Bistro in Bellingham admitted to two counts of third-degree rape and a count of unlawful imprisonment through the plea deal.

A social media post began circling in September 2015 calling Rogayan a rapist, which led to a total of 10 women coming forward to tell police Rogayan sexually assaulted them too. Some cases were a decade old, which passes statute of limitations.