Paris: Police shoot man who attacked officer at Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS — Police in Paris have shot and injured a man who tried to attack police with a hammer at the Notre Dame cathedral, the Reuters news agency reports.

Police in Paris earlier tweeted that they were responding to an incident at the square outside the cathedral and warned the public to stay away.

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

France is still in a state of emergency following the Paris attacks in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed.

A man has been reportedly shot by a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral in #Paris after the man attempted to assault the police officer pic.twitter.com/cCOEQMJUFS — DivaKnevil Ⓥ (@DivaKnevil) June 6, 2017