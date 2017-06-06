John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen drop in at Snohomish High, Teigen’s alma mater

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend, visited Teigen’s alma mater, Snohomish High School, on Wednesday before they were scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Mariners game.

Snohomish High School said the Teigen signed old yearbooks and visited with Chrissy’s former cheer coach, former teachers and students.They also dropped in on the school’s choir where John accompanied the students on the piano.

The school said Teigen is a former Snohmish resident who attended Totem Falls Elementary, Valley View Middle School and Snohomish High School in the late 1990s and early 2000s.