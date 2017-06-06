Evergreen State College moves commencement ceremony to Tacoma in wake of ‘recent events’

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Evergreen State College in Olympia has moved its venue for graduation in the wake of recent threats directed at the campus.

College President George Bridges told students in an email that “in consideration of recent events” he and the board of trustees have decided to move the June 16 commencement to Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

Bridges in the email describes the stadium as centrally located and secure.

Student protests related to race, equality and free speech have taken place all year and in May garnered widespread media attention.

On Thursday, a phoned-in threat forced a campus evacuation, and the school remained closed on Friday and for much of the day Monday.

It returned to a regular schedule Tuesday.

Here’s is Bridges’ email to students:

June 16 Commencement at Cheney Stadium

Evergreen’s commencement is a celebration of achievement, and a high point of the year for our graduates, their families, and our whole community.

In consideration of recent events, and in consultation with the Evergreen Board of Trustees, I have decided we will celebrate commencement at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, on Friday, June 16.

The stadium is a great, central venue, which is secure and offers plenty of seating and parking to accommodate our community.

Our coordinating team is in action now to plan and prepare for what will be a meaningful day of celebration. They will soon share with you important details about times and the program. Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to welcoming you at Cheney Stadium on June 16.

Best,

George

George S. Bridges

President

The Evergreen State College