43 rounds fired during Columbia City shooting; business owners concerned over violence

SEATTLE — Business owners in Columbia City held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, after a shooting last night in the middle of a busy intersection.

Seattle Police say people in two cars, a green Chrysler and a silver Honda, traded about forty-three rounds at each other in the 4800 block of Rainier Avenue South. No one was hurt but is caused plenty of damage.

“My heart is racing,” said Tina Wertz. She witnessed the shooting calling it a bad dream. “I’m moving in three weeks so I’m out of here, and I’m very happy about that.”

Wertz said she is moving back to Lynnwood with her children.

More than half of the 160 reports of “shots fired” in Seattle have come from the south precinct.

Seattle police say there has been a 30-percent spike in people being shot throughout the city, so far this year.