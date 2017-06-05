Tumwater police investigating truck attack on 2 teenage boys as a hate crime

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department said Monday it is investigating an incident where a truck allegedly tried to hit two teenage pedestrians as a hate crime.

Sgt. Jen Kolb said at about 8:15 p.m. last Friday, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy — both African Americans — were walking at the intersection of Hayes Street and North 7th Avenue in Tumwater when a truck passed them, made a U-turn and drove over the sidewalk at the boys.

The boys jumped into a nearby yard and the truck took off. The boys were not injured.

Kolb said the boys reported two white men in the truck made racial slurs before driving off.

A witness saw the last part of the attack, Kolb said.

No license plate was taken, but the truck was described as a beat-up red Toyota pickup truck. The truck possibly had a decal in its rear window and a lawn mower in the bed, Kolb said.

Police are encouraging witnesses to come forward.