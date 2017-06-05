State Farm says it plans to hire more than 100 employees in Tacoma, DuPont; job fair on Tuesday

TACOMA, Wash. — State Farm said it plans to hire more than 100 employees in Tacoma and DuPont and will host a career fair in Tacoma on Tuesday.

The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tacoma Urban League at 2550 S. Yakima Ave.

“We’re seeking applicants for full and part-time positions in claims,” said Brad Hilliard State Farm spokesman. “This event is a great way to learn about what it means to work for State Farm and take the plunge into a new career.”

If interested, visit http://statefarm.careerintro.com/tacoma-6-6 to register for the event. To apply for a job visit https://www.statefarm.com/careers/ and search jobs in Washington to learn more.

State Farm encourages job seekers to apply online as soon as possible before the career fair, and come to the fair ready to interview.