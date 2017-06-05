× Spokane men looking for ‘father figure’ for backyard BBQ

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father’s Day weekend.

Some guys in their twenties posted that they are throwing a backyard barbecue, and are on a mission to find a father figure for their party.

KHQ reports that Dane Anderson and his friends are looking for a little expertise in throwing their party and would like to find a “Barbecue Dad” to help them entertain about 40 people

The ad seeks a man who has been a father for a minimum of 18 years, has 10 years of grilling experience, and likes to talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck and singer Jimmy Buffett.

Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.

Other duties include:

Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)

Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)

Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc.

An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day

Anderson says they’ve already had some responses.

The original Craigslist ad has been removed.