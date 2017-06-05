× Skier rescued from Mount Baker after falling into deep crevasse

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 58-year-old British Columbia man was rescued from Mount Baker after he fell into a deep crevasse while skiing.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/tWGEic ) Ronald Veperts was coming down Coleman Glacier Sunday afternoon when he fell into a 60-foot crevasse.

He was treated at a Bellingham hospital and then transferred to another facility. Hospital officials didn’t know where he was taken.

Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks says the man’s group got him out of the crevasse but he wasn’t able to move beyond that.

Parks says the Veperts was in stable condition when transported but thought to have possible head, rib and wrist injuries.

Whidbey Island Naval Air Station spokesman Mike Welding says the incident occurred at the 9,000-foot level of the 10,781-foot active volcano.

The crew of an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter dropped rescuers to raise Veperts.